April 11 U.S. comparable chain store sales rose 1.6 percent in March from a year earlier, the International Council of Shopping Centers said on Thursday. Total comparable sales do not include Wal-Mart Stores Inc's figures. YEAR/YEAR PCT CHANGE MAR FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT Total comparable 1.6 1.7 4.5 2.7 -0.1 2.3 Total less drug store 2.5 4.1 5.1 4.5 1.7 5.0 -------------------------------------------------------------- Total store sales 4.3 3.2 16.8 4.2 1.8 4.0 Number of retailers 15 16 22 22 22 22 *Updated figure from ICSC