JGBs mostly higher, underpinned by solid demand at 10-year sale
TOKYO, April 4 Japanese government bonds mostly gained on Tuesday, bolstered by safe-haven buying as equities dipped and on decent results at an auction of 10-year JGBs.
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
