WASHINGTON May 13 U.S. retail sales barely rose
in April and a gauge of consumer spending slipped, which could
temper hopes of a sharp acceleration in economic growth in the
second quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday retail sales edged
up 0.1 percent last month, held back by declines in receipts at
furniture, electronic and appliance stores, restaurants and bars
and online retailers.
Retail sales, which account for a third of consumer
spending, rose by a revised 1.5 percent in March. That was the
largest increase since March 2010.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast sales advancing
0.4 percent last month after a previously reported 1.2 percent
surge in March.
Data such as employment, as well as manufacturing and
services industries surveys had suggested the economy regained
strength early in the second quarter after being weighed down by
bad weather and a slow pace of restocking by businesses in the
first three months of the year.
But the retail sales report cast a shadow on that upbeat
outlook. So-called core sales, which strip out automobiles,
gasoline, building materials and food services, and correspond
most closely with the consumer spending component of gross
domestic product, fell 0.1 percent in April.
That followed a revised 1.3 percent advance in March.
Core retail sales had previously been reported to have risen
0.8 percent in March.
Last month, retail sales were restrained by a 2.3 percent
drop in receipts at electronics and appliance stores. Sales at
furniture stores fell 0.6 percent, while receipts at food
services and drinking places dropped 0.9 percent.
Sales at non-store retailers, which include online sales,
fell 0.9 percent.
However, receipts at building materials and garden equipment
stores rose 0.4 percent. Sales at auto dealerships increased 0.6
percent. There were also increases in sales at gasoline
stations, reflecting higher pump prices.
Excluding gasoline and autos, retail sales fell 0.1 percent.
Receipts at clothing stores rose 1.2 percent. There were
also gains in receipts at sporting goods shops.
