WASHINGTON Dec 11 U.S. consumer spending
advanced at a brisk clip in November as lower gasoline prices
gave the holiday shopping season a boost, offering the latest
sign of underlying momentum in the economy.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales
excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food
services, increased 0.6 percent last month after an unrevised
0.5 percent rise in October.
The so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with
the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected core retail sales
to rise 0.4 percent last month.
Last month's increase suggested consumer spending, which
accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, was
accelerating in the fourth quarter after slowing a bit in the
July-September period.
It added to November's bullish employment report in painting
a fairly upbeat picture of the economy, despite a recession in
Japan and faltering growth in the euro zone, China and major
emerging markets.
Core sales last month were lifted by a 1.2 percent jump in
receipts at clothing stores, an indication that the holiday
shopping season got off to a solid start, with retailers
offering discounts to attract shoppers.
Receipts at online stores increased 1.0 percent. Sales at
electronic and appliance stores advanced 0.9 percent, while
receipts at furniture stores rose 0.5 percent. Sales at sporting
goods stores rose as did receipts at health and personal care
stores.
While declining gasoline prices are stimulating consumer
spending, they weighed on service station sales, with receipts
falling 0.8 percent.
That decline was, however, offset by a 1.7 percent surge in
automobile sales, which helped to lift overall retail sales by
0.7 percent in November. That was the largest gain since March
and followed an upwardly revised 0.5 percent increase in
October.
Economists had expected retail sales to rise 0.4 percent in
November.
Retail sales excluding gasoline stations increased 0.9
percent. Sales building materials and garden equipment increased
1.4 percent. Sales at restaurants and bars rose 0.7 percent.
