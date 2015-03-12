WASHINGTON, March 12 U.S. retail sales
unexpectedly fell for a third straight month in February likely
as harsh weather kept consumers from automobile showrooms and
shopping malls, which could hurt growth prospects for the first
quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales
dropped 0.6 percent after declining 0.8 percent in January. The
decline in sales last month was almost broad-based, suggesting
that snowy and cold weather that blanketed the country in the
second half of February could have been a factor.
It was the first time since 2012 that sales had dropped for
three consecutive months. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast retail sales increasing 0.3 percent last month.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services were unchanged after a 0.1 percent
decline in January.
The so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with
the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.
The second straight month of weakness suggests a marked
slowdown in consumer spending in the first quarter after the
fourth quarter's surge.
Economists had expected core retail sales would rise 0.4
percent. February's weak reading could see economists lowering
their first-quarter GDP growth estimates.
Economic activity early in the year was hurt by a harsh
winter and the now-settled labor dispute at the country's West
Coast ports, which disrupted the supply chain.
First-quarter growth forecasts currently range between an
annualized pace of 1.7 percent and 2.5 percent. The economy grew
at a 2.2 percent pace in the fourth quarter.
In February, automobile sales tumbled 2.5 percent. Sales at
clothing stores were flat. Receipts at building material and
garden equipment stores fell 2.3 percent and sales at
restaurants and bars slipped 0.6 percent.
There were also declines in furniture and electronic and
appliances sales.
Receipts at online stores, however, rose 2.2 percent. Sales
at sporting goods and hobby shops increased 2.3 percent.
A recent rise in gasoline prices lifted receipts at service
stations, where sales rose 1.5 percent, the first increase since
May. Gasoline prices rose about 9 cents in February.
Prices at the pump had been dropping since July last year in
tandem with falling crude oil prices.
