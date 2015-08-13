WASHINGTON Aug 13 U.S. retail sales rebounded
in July as households boosted purchases of automobiles and a
range of other goods, suggesting solid momentum in the economy
early in the third quarter.
The upbeat report from the Commerce Department on Thursday
should strengthen expectations of a Federal Reserve interest
rate hike as early as next month.
Retail sales increased 0.6 percent last month. June's retail
sales were revised up to show them unchanged instead of the
previously reported 0.3 percent drop. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast retail sales rising 0.5 percent in July.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services rose 0.3 percent after a revised 0.2
percent gain in June. These so-called core retail sales
correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of
gross domestic product.
Core retail sales were previously reported to have dipped
0.1 percent in June. Economists had forecast core retail sales
rising 0.5 percent in July.
The retail sales report added to July's fairly upbeat
employment and small business confidence reports in suggesting
the economy was growing at a steady clip at the start of the
third quarter. GDP expanded at a 2.3 percent annual pace in the
April-June quarter.
However, June data on factory inventories and imports as
well as upward revisions to May construction spending figures
have left economists expecting that the advance second-quarter
GDP growth figure could be raised to at least a 3.0 percent
pace.
The government will publish its second GDP growth estimate
later this month. Given the steadily firming economy, many
economists expect the Fed will raise its short-term lending rate
in September for the first time in nearly a decade.
Financial markets have, however, shifted their rate hike
expectations toward December following China's devaluation of
its currency this week.
Sales last month increased almost broadly, with receipts at
auto dealerships increasing 1.4 percent after falling 1.5
percent in June. Clothing stores sales rose 0.4 percent.
Receipts at building materials and garden equipment stores
advanced 0.7 percent and sales at furniture stores rose 0.8
percent. There were also increases in sales at online stores and
at restaurants and bars.
Receipts at sporting goods and hobby stores rose 0.9
percent. Sales at electronics and appliance stores fell 1.2
percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)