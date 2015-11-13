WASHINGTON Nov 13 U.S. retail sales rose less
than expected in October amid a surprise decline in automobile
purchases, suggesting a slowdown in consumer spending that could
temper expectations of a strong pickup in fourth-quarter
economic growth.
The Commerce Department said on Friday retail sales edged up
0.1 percent last month after being unchanged in September.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales
increasing 0.3 percent in October after a previously reported
0.1 percent increase in September.
Sales at auto dealerships fell 0.5 percent last month after
rising 1.4 percent in September. The decline is surprising given
that motor vehicle manufacturers reported strong sales for
October.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services rose 0.2 percent after an upwardly
revised 0.1 percent gain in September. These so-called core
retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending
component of gross domestic product.
Core retail sales previously were reported to have dipped
0.1 percent in September. Economists had forecast core retail
sales rising 0.4 percent last month.
The lackluster report suggests that savings from cheaper
gasoline are being used to pay rents, which have increased
substantially over the past year.
Still, the weak spending tone is unlikely to significantly
shift expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates next month in the wake of October's robust employment
report. The U.S. central bank has kept its benchmark overnight
interest rate near zero since December 2008.
Economic growth slowed to a 1.5 percent annual pace in the
third quarter as businesses worked through an inventory glut and
energy companies continued to cut back spending in response to
lower oil prices.
Retail sales also were held back by a 0.9 percent drop in
the value of sales at service stations, which reflected lower
gasoline prices. Service station receipts fell 4.0 percent in
September.
Clothing store sales were flat last month. Receipts at
building materials and garden equipment stores rose 0.9 percent,
while sales at furniture stores increased 0.4 percent.
Receipts at sporting goods and hobby stores gained 0.4
percent and sales at restaurants and bars rose 0.5 percent.
Sales at electronics and appliance stores fell 0.4 percent.
Sales at online stores increased 1.4 percent.
