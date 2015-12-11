WASHINGTON Dec 11 A gauge of U.S. consumer
spending rose solidly in November as the holiday shopping season
got off to a fairly brisk start, suggesting enough momentum in
the economy for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next
week for the first time in nearly a decade.
The Commerce Department said on Friday retail sales
excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food
services increased 0.6 percent after an unrevised 0.2 percent
gain in October.
These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely
with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core retail sales
increasing 0.4 percent.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, surprisingly slowed in September and
October. The moderation came despite a tightening labor market,
which has started to lift household income.
The latest signs of strength in consumption support
expectations that the Fed will raise its benchmark overnight
interest rate from near zero when policymakers conclude a
two-day meeting next Wednesday. The U.S. central bank has not
raised rates since June 2006.
Overall retail sales increased only 0.2 percent in November
as automobile sales fell and cheaper gasoline weighed on
receipts at service stations.
Retail sales edged up 0.1 percent in October. Auto sales
slipped 0.4 percent in November, the largest decline since June,
after falling 0.3 percent in October. Though automakers reported
strong sales last month, the units sold were slightly below
October sales.
Receipts at service stations fell 0.8 percent after
declining 1.0 percent in October.
Elsewhere, sales at clothing stores shot up 0.8 percent, the
largest increase since May. Sales at online retailers rose 0.6
percent and receipts at sporting goods and hobby stores
increased 0.8 percent. Sales at electronics and appliance
outlets advanced 0.6 percent.
The increase last month in discretionary spending suggested
a fairly busy start to the holiday shopping season. However,
receipts at building materials and garden equipment stores
slipped 0.3 percent as did sales at furniture stores.
