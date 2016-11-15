WASHINGTON Nov 15 U.S. retail sales rose more
than expected in October as households bought motor vehicles and
a range of other goods, pointing to sustained economic strength
that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates
next month.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday retail sales
increased 0.8 percent last month, also boosted by demand for
building materials likely as households cleaned up and made
repairs in the wake of Hurricane Matthew.
September retail sales were revised upward to show a 1.0
percent increase instead of the previously reported 0.6 percent
rise. The combined September and October sales gain was the
largest two-month rise since early 2014.
Sales were up 4.3 percent from a year ago. Excluding
automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services,
retail sales jumped 0.8 percent last month after an upwardly
revised 0.3 percent gain in September.
These so-called core retail sales, which correspond most
closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic
product, were previously reported to have risen 0.1 percent in
September.
Economists had forecast overall retail sales increasing 0.6
percent and core sales advancing 0.3 percent last month.
The retail sales report added to data this month showing a
rapidly tightening labor market and signs of turnaround in the
manufacturing sector in underscoring the economy's strength at
the start of the fourth quarter.
It also bolstered views that the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting.
The Fed this month left interest rates unchanged but said
its monetary policy-setting committee "judges that the case for
an increase in the federal funds rate has continued to
strengthen." The U.S. central bank raised its benchmark
overnight interest rate last December and has held it steady
since, largely because of concerns over low inflation.
The economy grew at a 2.9 percent annualized rate in the
third quarter. The Atlanta Fed is currently forecasting the
economy growing at a 3.1 percent annualized rate in the fourth
quarter.
Last month, auto sales rose 1.1 percent after increasing 1.9
percent in September. Retail sales were also boosted by receipts
at service stations, which advanced 2.2 percent as gasoline
prices increased.
Sales at building material stores increased 1.1 percent.
Receipts at online retailers surged 1.5 percent. Sales at
restaurants and bars, however, fell 0.7 percent, likely as the
stormy weather kept people at home. Receipts at sporting goods
and hobby stores rose 1.3 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)