WASHINGTON, April 12 U.S. retail sales
contracted in March for the second time in three months, a sign
the American economy may have stumbled at the end of the first
quarter.
Retail sales fell 0.4 percent during the month, the Commerce
Department said on Friday. That was below analysts' expectations
that sales would be flat.
Readings for retail sales have been volatile so far this
year, making it difficult to know whether the weakness in March
was due to a tax hike that went into effect at the start of the
year or to temporary factors related to the weather.
Retail sales advanced 1 percent in February, according to
revised readings from the government.
Stripping out cars, gasoline and building materials, sales
fell 0.2 percent in March. This core measure corresponds closely
with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.
The government revised lower past core retail sales figures to
show a 0.3 percent gain in February and flat sales in January.
Prior reports on retail sales had made consumers look
surprisingly resilient despite tax increases that kicked in on
Jan. 1. A tax on payrolls climbed for all workers, while income
tax rates rose for the nation's most wealthy.
Fiscal policy tightened further in March when the federal
government began across-the-board spending cuts, part of
Washington's efforts to shrink the budget deficit.
Non-partisan researchers in the U.S. Congress estimate
Washington's austerity drive will subtract about 1.5 percentage
points from economic growth this year.
Many economists have also noted the loss of economic
momentum in many economic indicators for March could have been
due to a warm winter which may have led companies and consumers
to pull forward spending.
Indicators from retail sales and hiring to factory manager
confidence were much stronger in February, and a chilly March
may have dulled activity.
It is also plausible that economic reports have not
accurately adjusted for the shift in timing for the Easter
holiday, which fell in March of this year after falling in April
of 2012.
The weakness in March retail sales was broad based, with car
sales down 0.6 percent and receipts from electronics and
appliance stores down 1.6 percent. Sales at clothing stores rose
just 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Neil Stempleman)