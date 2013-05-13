WASHINGTON May 13 U.S. retail sales
unexpectedly rose in April as households bought automobiles,
building materials and a range of other goods, pointing to
underlying strength in the economy.
The Commerce Department said on Monday retail sales edged up
0.1 percent after a revised 0.5 percent decline in March.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected retail sales,
which account for about 30 percent of consumer spending, to drop
0.3 percent last month after a previously reported 0.4 percent
decline in March.
So-called core sales, which strip out automobiles, gasoline
and building materials and correspond most closely with the
consumer spending component of gross domestic product, increased
0.5 percent after nudging up 0.1 percent in March.
The increase in core sales, coming on the heel of relatively
strong job growth over the last three months, should help to
ally fears of an abrupt slowdown in the economy early in the
second quarter even as government austerity is starting to put a
strain on manufacturing.
The tone of the retail sales report was mostly firm.
Receipts at auto dealerships rose 1.0 percent after falling 0.6
percent in March. Excluding autos, sales dipped 0.1 percent
after falling 0.4 percent in March.
Though falling gasoline prices pushed down receipts at
gasoline stations, sales excluding gasoline recorded their
largest increase since December.
Stripping out gasoline and autos, sales rose 0.6 percent.
Sales at building materials and garden equipment suppliers
increased 1.5 percent, the largest gain since September. That
reflects gains in homebuilding as the housing market recovery
gains momentum.
Receipts at clothing stores rose 1.2 percent, the biggest
increase since February last year.
Sales at sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores gained
0.5 percent. Receipts at electronics and appliances stores
increased 0.8 percent, while sales at furniture stores were
flat.
