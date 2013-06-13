WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. retail sales rose more
than expected in May as households stepped up purchases of
automobiles and bought other goods, suggesting the economy was
squeezing out of a recent soft patch.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales
increased 0.6 percent after edging up 0.1 percent in April.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected retail sales,
which account for about 30 percent of consumer spending, to rise
0.4 percent last month.
So-called core sales, which strip out automobiles, gasoline
and building materials and correspond most closely with the
consumer spending component of gross domestic product, increased
0.3 percent after rising 0.2 percent in April.
The increase in core sales offers hope consumer spending
probably would not slow too much in the second quarter, after
spending fell in April for the first time in a year.
Coming on the heels of data last week showing a steady pace
of job gains and a jump in consumer confidence, the retail sales
report hinted at underlying strength in the economy, despite
belt-tightening in Washington, which is weighing on factories.
Sales rose in most categories, with receipts at auto
dealerships rising 1.8 percent - the biggest increase since
November - after advancing 0.7 percent the prior month.
Excluding autos, sales gained 0.3 percent after being flat the
prior month.
The increase in sales came despite a 0.2 percent drop in
receipts at gasoline stations. Excluding gasoline stations,
sales rose 0.6 percent.
Sales at building materials and garden equipment suppliers
increased 0.9 percent after rising 3.6 percent in April. Demand
for housing is boosting home building, which is helping to
anchor the broader economy's recovery.
There were also gains in sales at sporting goods, hobby,
book and music stores, which rose 0.6 percent. But receipts at
clothing stores slipped 0.2 percent.
Sales at electronics and appliances stores fell 0.4 percent,
while receipts at furniture stores dropped 0.8 percent.
