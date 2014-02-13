Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo puts itself up for sale
LONDON, April 24 Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said on Monday.
WASHINGTON Feb 13 U.S. retail sales fell unexpectedly in January, and another gauge of consumer spending also slipped.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday retail sales fell 0.4 percent last month, led by a drop in automobile sales. Sales fell by a revised 0.1 percent in December.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would be unchanged in January after rising by a previously reported 0.2 percent in December.
Stripping out automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, so-called core sales fell 0.3 percent after rising by a downwardly revised 0.3 percent in December. Core sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.
Economists had expected this category to advance 0.2 percent in January. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
AMSTERDAM, April 24 Philips, the maker of medical devices and healthcare products, beat expectations on Monday with an 18 percent rise in first-quarter core earnings to 442 million euros ($480 million) despite weak sales growth.