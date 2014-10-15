WASHINGTON Oct 15 U.S. retail sales declined in
September even when factoring out weakness at auto dealers and
gasoline stations, providing a surprisingly cautionary sign for
the strength of consumer demand.
Total retail sales dropped 0.3 percent during the month, the
Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Drops in receipts at
gasoline stations and auto dealers dragged on the reading.
Analysts had expected a fall in retail sales, as auto
production has cooled and oil prices have fallen sharply in
recent months on signs of slowing global economic growth.
What came as more of a surprise was a drop in so-called core
sales, which strip out automobiles, gasoline, building materials
and food services, and correspond most closely with the consumer
spending component of gross domestic product. Economists polled
by Reuters had expected the reading to increase. Instead, it
fell 0.2 percent in September.
Sales at clothing retailers dropped 1.2 percent and receipts
at sporting goods shops edged 0.1 percent lower.
Sales at electronics and appliance stores, however, jumped
3.4 percent, while receipts at building materials and garden
equipment suppliers declined 1.1 percent.
Receipts at auto dealerships fell 0.8 percent, as did sales
at service stations. The drop in gasoline sales reflected
declining oil prices and is potentially positive for the broader
economy. This could free up income and support discretionary
spending in the months ahead.
Retail sales account for a third of consumer spending.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)