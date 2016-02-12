WASHINGTON Feb 12 U.S. consumer spending
appeared to regain momentum in January as households ramped up
purchases of a variety of goods, in a hopeful sign that economic
growth was picking up after slowing to a crawl at the end of
2015.
The Commerce Department said on Friday retail sales
excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food
services increased 0.6 percent last month after an unrevised 0.3
percent decline in December.
These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely
with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core retail sales
increasing 0.3 percent last month.
Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than
two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, moderated in the fourth
quarter. That, together with weak export growth because of a
strong dollar, efforts by businesses to sell inventory and cuts
in capital goods spending by energy firms, restrained GDP growth
to a 0.7 percent annual pace.
Consumer spending is being supported by a strengthening
labor market, which is starting to lift wages.
Still, households remain cautious about boosting spending,
against the backdrop of an uncertain global economic outlook and
a sustained decline in oil prices, which have sparked a broad
stock market sell-off.
Overall retail sales rose 0.2 percent in January as cheaper
gasoline undercut receipts at service stations and harsh winter
weather weighed on spending at restaurants and bars. Retail
sales increased by an upwardly revised 0.2 percent in December,
up from the previously reported 0.1 percent gain.
Sales at service stations fell 3.1 percent after decreasing
0.5 percent in December. Auto sales advanced 0.6 percent after
rising 0.5 percent in December.
Receipts at clothing stores gained 0.2 percent. Sales at
online retailers jumped 1.6 percent, but receipts at sporting
goods and hobby stores fell 2.1 percent. Sales at electronics
and appliance outlets edged up 0.1 percent.
A snowstorm that blanketed much of the northeastern United
States last month boosted sales at building materials and garden
equipment stores, which rose 0.6 percent. But receipts at
restaurants and bars fell 0.5 percent, the largest drop since
January 2014.
