WASHINGTON, March 15 U.S. retail sales fell less
than expected in February, but a sharp downward revision to
January's sales could reignite concerns about the economy's
growth prospects.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday retail sales dipped
0.1 percent last month as automobile purchases slowed and
cheaper gasoline undercut receipts at service stations.
January's sales were revised to show a 0.4 percent decline
instead of the previously reported 0.2 percent increase.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales slipping
0.2 percent in February.
Retail sales excluding automobiles, gasoline, building
materials and food services were unchanged after a downwardly
revised 0.2 percent increase in January. These so-called core
retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending
component of gross domestic product and were previously reported
to have risen 0.6 percent in January.
Last month's weak reading, together with January's modest
gain, suggest that consumer spending will probably remain tepid
in the first quarter after growing at a 2.0 percent annualized
rate in the fourth quarter.
The report came as Federal Reserve officials prepared to
gather for a two-day policy meeting. The U.S. central bank is
expected to leave interest rates unchanged as policymakers
monitor developments on global financial markets, domestic
inflation and the labor market.
The Fed hiked its benchmark overnight interest rate in
December for the first time in nearly a decade.
A 4.4 percent drop in the value of sales at service stations
weighed on retail sales last month. Gasoline prices dropped 9
percent in February, according to the U.S. Energy Information
Administration, as oil prices fell further.
Retail sales were also hurt by a 0.2 percent fall in sales
at auto dealerships. Auto sales declined 0.2 percent in January.
Clothing store sales rose 0.9 percent last month. Receipts
at building materials and garden equipment stores gained 1.6
percent, while sales at furniture stores fell 0.5 percent.
Sales at sporting goods and hobby stores rose 1.2 percent
and sales at restaurants and bars increased 1.0 percent.
Receipts at electronics and appliance stores slipped 0.1
percent. Online store sales dropped 0.2 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)