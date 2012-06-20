BOSTON, June 20 U.S. chief executives' view of
the economy dimmed in the second quarter of 2012, with fewer
expecting to grow sales or add workers than three months
earlier, according to a survey by the Business Roundtable
released on Wednesday.
The group's CEO Economic Outlook Index fell to 89.1 in the
second quarter, down from 96.9 in the first quarter but still
well over the 50 mark that separates growth from decline.
Seventy-five percent of CEOs said they expected their
companies' sales to grow over the next six months, down from the
81 percent who expected that in the March edition of the survey.
Thirty-six percent plan to add jobs in the United States over
the next six months, down from 42 percent last time, and 43
percent expect to boost capital spending, down from 48 percent.
The survey comes at the end of a quarter that saw Europe's
economic woes intensify, leading some analysts to forecast
slower sales growth for corporate America this year. Investors
will get a more detailed view next month when top U.S. companies
including Alcoa Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and
General Electric Co report results.
The survey of 164 CEOs was conducted from May 17 through
June 8. Business Roundtable member companies generate $6
trillion in annual revenue and employ more than 14 million
people.