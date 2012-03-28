March 28 U.S. chief executives' view of the
economy brightened in the first quarter of 2012, with a growing
number planning to hire more workers and invest more in capital
equipment, according to a survey by the Business Roundtable.
The group's CEO Economic Outlook Index rose to 96.9 in the
first quarter from 77.9 in the 2011 fourth quarter, the largest
improvement in confidence since the third quarter of 2009, the
group said on Wednesday.
CEOs of large companies have become more likely to hire
additional workers and boost capital spending over the past
three months, with 42 percent looking to add staff and 48
percent expecting to boost spending, the group said.
The survey found 81 percent expect their company's sales to
rise in the next six months.
The findings come at the end of a quarter that saw Wall
Street gain confidence that the U.S. recovery from recession was
gaining steam, sending the Standard & Poor's 500 index up
nearly 12 percent over the past three months.
The survey of 128 CEOs was conducted March 1-19. Business
Roundtable member companies generate $6 trillion in annual
revenue and employ more than 14 million people.
(Reporting By Scott Malone; editing by John Wallace)