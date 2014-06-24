By Moriah Costa
| WASHINGTON, June 24
WASHINGTON, June 24 Greater incentives including
expanding private-sector retirement programs are needed to
encourage Americans to step up saving and curb the nation's
dependence on foreign investors, according to a study released
on Tuesday.
The household savings rate, which has been declining since
1984, when Americans were putting aside 10.7 percent of their
after-tax income, is on track to fall to 3 percent in the 2030s
from the current 4 percent, according to an Oxford Economics
study.
The British-based data analysis firm warned that Americans
would have to work longer, lower their standard of living or
risk running out of money in retirement if they didn't begin to
save more.
"To create the strong investment (and) labor recovery that
we want to see in the U.S., that's going to need to be matched
by savings by U.S. households if it's going to be truly
sustainable and retirees are not in part increasing dependence
on government for their well-being," Oxford Economics Chief
Executive Officer Adrian Cooper said at a conference in
Washington.
"Sadly, that's not the direction we're heading in right
now," he added.
Lower-income households would need to save about 21 percent
more pre-tax income to support an "adequate" standard of living,
according to the study. The top 25 percent of households would
only need to save 0.15 percent more.
Unless the savings rate increases to between 5 percent and 9
percent of gross domestic product, the United States would have
to continue borrowing from foreign investors to keep the range
of investment at an optimal 20 percent to 25 percent of GDP, the
study said.
It recommended encouraging savings through payroll
deductions. While larger companies offer 401(k) retirement plans
that are funded in part by payroll deductions, smaller firms are
less likely to do so.
It also said automatically enrolling employees in savings
plans would be helpful, as would providing matching employer
contributions.
(Reporting by Moriah Costa; Editing by Paul Simao)