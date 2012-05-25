NEW YORK May 25 U.S. consumer sentiment rose to
its highest level in more than four years in May as Americans
stayed positive about the job market, while higher-income
households were optimistic on wage increases, a survey released
on Friday showed.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading
on the overall index on consumer sentiment rose to 79.3 from
76.4 in April, topping forecasts for 77.8 and an initial May
reading of the same.
It was the highest level since October 2007.
"Unfortunately, consumer confidence is still extremely
vulnerable to a reversal, as occurred in the past two years,"
survey director Richard Curtin said in a statement.
"While their most optimistic expectation for job growth
could go unfulfilled without much harm, if the recent slowdown
in job growth persists in the months ahead, it could form the
basis for a third retreat in confidence."
Half of all consumers said the economy had improved during
the past year, while buying plans for vehicles and household
durables also improved. The gauge of buying plans rose to 132
from 126.
But a substantial gap in how much wages are expected to
increase this year showed a divide between lower and higher
income households.
Those with income over $75,000 anticipated a 2 percent
income increase in the year ahead, while lower-income households
expected just a 0.3 percent gain.
"You've got a variety of forces working on consumer
sentiment at this point. You've got obviously concerns about
Europe, the economy in general, lower stock prices - all those
are a negative," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond
James in St. Petersburg, Florida.
"But lower gasoline prices are a plus, so I think that's
probably part of the factor that you'll see an increase in
purchasing power if gasoline prices continue to move down."
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions jumped
to 87.2 from 82.9, while its gauge of consumer expectations
improved to 74.3 from 72.3.
The indexes where at their highest levels since January
2008, and July 2007, respectively.
Financial markets saw little reaction to the data, with Wall
Street little changed in morning trading as investors shied away
from risky assets after fresh warnings about Greece.
The survey's one-year inflation expectation eased to 3.0
percent from 3.2 percent, while the survey's five-to-10-year
inflation outlook dipped to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent.