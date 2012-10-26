NEW YORK Oct 26 U.S. consumer sentiment rose to
its highest level in five years in October as Americans were
more upbeat about prospects for the economy and their own
finances, a survey released on Friday showed.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading
on the overall index on consumer sentiment rose to 82.6 from
78.3 in September. It was at its highest level since September
2007 on a final reading basis.
Still, that was slightly below the preliminary reading of
83.1 and shy of economists' expectations for 83.
There are also clouds on the horizon. After the presidential
election in November, policymakers will have to deal with a
package of scheduled spending cuts and tax increases, and
political wrangling could prompt a decline in consumer
confidence as sharp as the recent increase, according to the
survey.
"Unless the legislation is carefully managed by whoever
wins, the debate could produce the same depressing effect on
consumer confidence as last year's debt ceiling fiasco," survey
director Richard Curtin said in a statement.
"While the surge in confidence will act to bolster consumer
spending during the upcoming holiday season, it also means that
this higher level of confidence is more vulnerable to reversal
and has thus raised the stakes for post-election economic
policies."
Two-thirds of consumers surveyed expected President Barack
Obama to win his re-election bid in just over a week.
The barometer of current economic conditions gained to 88.1
from 85.7, while the gauge of consumer expectations rose to
their highest level since July 2007 at 79 from 73.5.
Consumers anticipated smaller price increases, with the
one-year inflation expectation easing to 3.1 percent from 3.3
percent, while the five-to-10-year inflation outlook fell to 2.7
percent from 2.8 percent.
