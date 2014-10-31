NEW YORK Oct 31 U.S. consumer sentiment rose in
October to its highest level since in more than seven years on
growing optimism about the economy and more favorable personal
financial expectations, a survey released on Friday showed.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final October
reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment finished at
86.9, the highest level since July 2007, up from 84.6 at the end
of September.
The late October reading was up slightly from its initial
figure of 86.4, which was also the expected reading of
economists polled by Reuters.
"The gains in confidence over the past three months point
toward improved holiday spending by consumers," survey director
Richard Curtin said in a statement.
"Overall, five years after the start of the recovery,
consumers have finally begun to adopt the expectations and
behaviors that have driven past expansions."
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions dipped
to 98.3 from the 98.9 in September and was below the forecast of
98.9.
The survey's gauge of consumer expectations rose to 79.6
from the preliminary 78.4 reading and the 75.4 at the end of
September, topping the expected 78.2.
The survey's one-year inflation expectation fell to 2.9 from
the 3 percent view in September, but ticked up from the 2.8
percent expectation in the preliminary reading. The survey's
five-to-10-year inflation outlook held steady at 2.8 percent.
