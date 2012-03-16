NEW YORK, March 16 U.S. consumer sentiment
dipped in early March as rising gasoline prices pushed
Americans' inflation expectations for the next year higher, a
survey showed on Friday.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's preliminary
reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment slipped to
74.3 from 75.3 in February, contrary to economists' forecasts
for a gain to 76.0.
Even so, consumers did not expect the run-up in gasoline
prices to last very long and anticipated further gains in
employment this year.
"Overall, the data indicate that $4 gasoline has lost its
shock value, although the drain on discretionary income will
still affect spending, mostly among lower-income households,"
survey director Richard Curtin said in a statement.
"If gasoline prices approach $5 per gallon, however, a
widespread and substantial impact is likely."
The survey's one-year inflation expectation accelerated to
its highest since last May at 4.0 percent from 3.3 percent last
month. The gain in the five-to-10-year inflation outlook was
more muted, edging up to 3.0 percent from 2.9 percent.
"I think the overriding message is we can handle gas prices
at their current level but if they go any higher it's going to
be a problem," said Christopher Low, chief economist at FTN
Financial in New York.
U.S. stocks cut gains immediately following the data
and were trading little changed in the early morning.
The barometer of current economic conditions edged up to
84.2 from 83.0, while a gauge of consumer expectations fell to
68.0 from 70.3.
Increases in employment were reported by 38 percent of
respondents, a record high for the third straight month.
There was also a divide between lower-income Americans and
higher earners. Concerns about higher gas prices dominated the
responses of lower-income households, while employment and wage
gains were the focal point of consumers with incomes over
$75,000.