NEW YORK, June 29 U.S. consumer sentiment
dropped to a six-month low in June as Americans' view of the
economy soured, a survey released on Friday showed.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading
on the overall index on consumer sentiment fell to 73.2 in June
from 79.3 in May.
It was the lowest level since December and fell short of
economists' expectations for the index to hold at the same level
as June's preliminary reading of 74.1.
The deterioration in consumers' attitudes came mostly from
households with incomes over $75,000; sentiment among
lower-income households was little changed, the survey said.
"While the overall level of consumer sentiment is substantially
above last summer's low - which would normally indicate a growth
slowdown, not a downturn - the buying plans of upper-income
households have also sharply declined," survey director Richard
Curtin said in a statement.
"Since these households account for a large share of total
spending, if the declines continue in the months ahead, it could
have a substantial impact on total spending."
The overall measure of buying plans for durables and
vehicles fell to 125 from 132.
News of economic developments heard by consumers was
increasingly negative. When asked about their expectations for
the unemployment rate, survey respondents were more likely to
expect increases rather than declines.
Consumers were also more likely to report economic
conditions had weakened recently, and less likely to expect them
to improve in the coming year.
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions fell
to 81.5 from 87.2, while the gauge of consumer expectations slid
to 67.8 from 74.3. Both indexes were at their lowest levels
since December.
The survey's one-year inflation expectation rose for the
first time since March to 3.1 percent from 3.0 percent, while
the survey's five-to-10-year inflation outlook climbed to 2.8
percent from 2.7 percent.