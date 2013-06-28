* Higher-income families most optimistic in six years
* Lower-income households more worried about economy
* Survey shows pullback in Chicago area business activity
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 28 U.S. consumer sentiment
improved in late June, ending the month close to a near six-year
high set in May, as optimism among higher-income families rose
to its strongest level in six years, a survey released on Friday
showed.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading
on the overall index on consumer sentiment was 84.1 points, just
slightly below a near six-year high of 84.5 in May. The
late-June figure was higher than the preliminary reading of
82.7.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the final June
reading of 82.8.
"Consumers believe the (economic) recovery has achieved an
upward momentum that will not be easily reversed," survey
director Richard Curtin said in a statement.
He added the recent drop in stock prices and the jump in
mortgage rates have not caused a deterioration in consumers'
view on the economy.
"To be sure, few high or low income consumers expect the
economy to post robust gains or think the unemployment rate will
drastically shrink during the year ahead," Curtin said.
Consumer sentiment is considered by some economists as a
predictor on consumer spending, which accounts for 70 percent of
the U.S. economy.
The latest Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan data was
consistent with the June consumer confidence readings from the
Conference Board released earlier this week. The research
group's U.S. consumer confidence index rose to 81.4 this month,
the highest since January 2008.
Household expenditures, however, have remained sluggish
despite improving optimism. Consumer spending grew at an
annualized 2.6 percent in first quarter, faster than the 1.8
percent pace in the last three months of 2012 but slower than an
earlier government estimate of 3.4 percent.
The barometer of current economic conditions ended at 93.8
in June, down from 98.0 in May. This was above an early June
reading of 92.1 and economists' forecast of 92.8.
The survey's gauge of consumer expectations ended June at
its highest level since October at 77.8, up from 75.8 in May.
The latest reading was stronger than the preliminary June figure
of 76.7. Economists had projected a late-June figure of 77.0.
Other areas of the U.S. economy have been uneven, which
economists have blamed on higher taxes and federal budget cuts.
Weak overseas growth especially in China has been a drag on
business activities and hiring, economists say.
The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said its index
on Midwest business activity posted a steeper-than-expected drop
in June to 51.6. A reading below 50 points suggests business
contraction.
"It's not firmly in expansion territory where businesses are
ready to hire and invest," said Tim Quinlan, an economist with
Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
HIGHER-INCOME FAMILIES
There was a divergence in outlook between higher-income
families and lower-income ones, according to the latest Thomson
Reuters and University of Michigan consumer survey.
Higher-income households showed increased optimism about
their incomes and wealth, while lower-income ones reported less
optimism. Families in the top third income bracket were the most
optimistic since the June 2007 survey.
Rising home and stock prices likely bolstered sentiment
among wealthier families, although gains on Wall Street were
reduced by a recent market sell-off due to worries that the
Federal Reserve might pare its $85 billion monthly bond
purchases later this year.
Still, the Standard & Poor's 500 index is currently
up 2.1 percent for the quarter and 12.4 percent for the year,
its best first-half performance since 1998, though it is on
track for its first monthly loss since October.
Domestic single-family home prices posted their biggest
annual gain in seven years in April, according to data from
S&P/Case Shiller released on Tuesday.
The survey's one-year inflation expectation ended June at
3.0 percent down from 3.1 percent in May and from the 3.2
percent in early this month.
The survey's five-to-10-year inflation outlook ended
unchanged at 2.9 percent for a third straight month. It dipped
from 3 percent in early June.