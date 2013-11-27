Nov 27 U.S. consumer sentiment rose in November
as wealthier Americans' outlook on the economy improved, a
survey released on Wednesday showed.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's final reading
on the overall index on consumer sentiment measured 75.1 for
November, up from a final reading of 73.2 in October and above
the median forecast of 73.5 among economists polled by Reuters.
"While rising stock prices and low interest rates will favor
holiday sales of upper-end consumers, lower income households
were still more concerned about job gains," survey director
Richard Curtin said in a statement.
The preliminary November reading of the overall index was
reported at 72.0 earlier this month.
The survey's barometer of current economic conditions fell
to 88.0 in November from 89.9 in October. The final figure was
higher than the preliminary November reading of 87.2 but came in
below a forecast of 89.0.
The survey's gauge of consumer expectations rose to 66.8
from 62.5 in October, slightly above an expected 66.2.
The one-year inflation expectation fell to 2.9 percent from
3.1 percent, while the survey's five-to-10-year inflation
outlook stood at 2.9 percent, unchanged from last month.
(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)