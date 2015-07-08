WASHINGTON, July 8 A measure of U.S. consumer confidence fell 0.3 point in July, declining for the third consecutive month and to its lowest level this year, a survey released on Wednesday showed.

The Thomson Reuters/IPSOS Primary Consumer Confidence Sentiment Index fell to 54.7 in July from 55.0 in June.

Independent testing has shown up to a 90 percent correlation between the Thomson Reuters PCSI and University of Michigan consumer sentiment index and up to a 93 percent correlation with the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index. The next University of Michigan survey is due for publication on July 17.

The survey was conducted between June 19 and July 3 and covered 1,000 adults. The data goes back to 2010. (Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)