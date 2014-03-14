By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, March 14
NEW YORK, March 14 Consumer sentiment dipped
modestly in early March, entirely due to reduced expectations
for the future, a survey said on Friday.
The preliminary Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan
overall index of consumer sentiment fell to 79.9 in March, down
from the 81.6 final reading in February. That was below analyst
expectations for a reading of 82 and the lowest level for that
index since November.
The index for consumer expectations for future growth dipped
to 69.4 in March from 72.7, also hitting its lowest level since
November, the U-Mich survey said.
By contrast, the assessment of current economic conditions
brightened a bit, rising to 96.1 from 95.4 in February, with a
slight improvement in current personal finances.
"Overall, consumers continued to demonstrate their
resilience in the face of a long and harsh winter, and have not
recognized any implications for the domestic economy from the
Russian incursion into Ukraine," survey director Richard Curtin
said in a statement.
Consumers' outlook on the future contained some
contradictions, however. Those polled expected the highest rate
of annual income gains since November 2008 while nearly half
those polled expected their living standards to fall in the
coming year.
In addition, consumers thought the pace of gains in their
home's value would slow in the coming year, even though the
smallest percentage of homeowners reported losses in the value
of their home since the beginning of 2007.