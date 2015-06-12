NEW YORK, June 12 U.S. consumer sentiment rose more than expected in June, a survey released on Friday showed.

The University of Michigan's preliminary June reading on the overall index on consumer sentiment came in at 94.6, up from the final reading of 90.7 the month before.

It was above the median forecast of 91.5 among economists polled by Reuters.

The survey's barometer of current economic conditions climbed to 106.8 from 100.8 and above a forecast of 96.5.

The survey's gauge of consumer expectations rose to 86.8 from the final May reading of 84.2 and an expected 85.

The survey's one-year inflation expectation slipped to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)