WASHINGTON May 13 U.S. consumer confidence fell
only marginally in May, a survey released on Wednesday showed,
indicating that uneven progress on employment and a dip in
economic growth had little impact.
The Thomson Reuters/IPSOS Primary Consumer Confidence
Sentiment Index fell 0.3 percentage point in May
from April to a reading of 56.7.
The Thomson Reuters PCSI comes out two days before the
University of Michigan consumer sentiment index and independent
testing has shown up to a 90 percent correlation between the
PCSI and Univerity of Michigan survey and up to a 93 percent
correlation with the Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index.
The survey was conducted between April 24 and May 8
and covered 1,000 adults. The data goes back to 2010.
(Reporting by David Chance; Editing by Andrea Ricci)