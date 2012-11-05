* Services sector eases to 54.2 in Oct from 55.1
* Employment index highest since March
NEW YORK Nov 5 The pace of growth in the U.S.
services sector slowed modestly in October, though a measure of
employment improved to its highest in seven months, underscoring
expectations the economic recovery will remain modest.
The Institute for Supply Management said its services index
eased to 54.2 last month from 55.1 in September, shy of
economists' forecasts for 54.5, according to a Reuters survey.
A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.
The forward-looking new orders gauge fell to 54.8 from 57.7,
but the measure of employment rose to its highest since March at
54.9 from 51.1.
The vast services sector has fared better than its
manufacturing counterpart, which contracted during the summer.
Still, this was the first time since June that the rate of
growth in services firms has cooled.
While manufacturing has begun to grow again, the services
sector is expected to remain stronger as it feels less of an
impact from weaker exports.
Taken together, the two reports point to an economy that is
growing at around a 2 percent pace, analysts said, maintaining
the third quarter's rate of growth and reinforcing the view that
the United States is holding on to a modest recovery.
"Moderate growth in the U.S. economy continues," said Joseph
Trevisani, chief market strategist at Worldwide Markets in
Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
New export orders contracted to 47.5 from 50.5 against the
backdrop of slower global growth and the euro zone's ongoing
debt crisis.
Financial markets saw little reaction immediately following
the data. Wall Street was little changed in late morning trading
as investors were wary of taking aggressive bets the day ahead
of the U.S. presidential election.
Services companies in other parts of the world also saw
slower growth in October, separate reports showed on Monday. The
pace of activity in China slipped, while Britain's sector grew
at its slowest in almost two years.