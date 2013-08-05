Aug 5 The Institute for Supply Management on Monday reported its monthly non-manufacturing index for July. A listing of the main ISM non-manufacturing index components follows: July June May April March Feb Jan NMI/PMI 56.0 52.2 53.7 53.1 54.4 56.0 55.2 Bus Activity 60.4 51.7 56.5 55.0 56.5 56.9 56.4 New Orders 57.7 50.8 56.0 54.5 54.6 58.2 54.4 Backlog Orders 46.5 52.0 51.5 51.5 54.5 54.5 49.0 New Export Ords 49.5 47.5 50.0 53.5 56.5 60.5 55.5 Inventory Sent 64.0 61.5 62.5 60.5 59.5 62.5 64.0 Imports 50.5 53.5 49.5 58.5 57.5 52.5 51.0 Prices Index 60.1 52.5 51.1 51.2 55.9 61.7 58.0 Employment 53.2 54.7 50.1 52.0 53.3 57.2 57.5 Supplier Delivs 52.5 51.5 52.0 51.0 53.0 51.5 52.5 FORECAST: Reuters' survey of economists expected a median reading of 53.0 in July versus a June reading of 52.2. THE SURVEY: ISM compiles its diffusion index by surveying more than 370 purchasing executives in more than 62 different service industries once a month. The responses reflect the change in the current month compared to the previous month. The non-manufacturing ISM report is seasonally adjusted except for the business activity, new orders, imports, and employment. The ISM non-manufacturing survey was launched in July 1997. FULL TEXT: The text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Survey can be found on the Internet at the following address: