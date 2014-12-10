WASHINGTON Dec 10 The U.S. economy likely grew
at a much stronger pace in the third quarter than previously
reported, as data on Wednesday showed spending on services
expanding at a brisk clip.
The Commerce Department's quarterly services survey, or QSS,
showed services outlays increased much more vigorously than the
government had assumed when it published its second gross
domestic product estimate for the third quarter last month.
Economists said the data suggested third-quarter consumer
spending could be raised by at least two-tenths of a percentage
point from a 2.2 percent annual rate when the government
publishes its third estimate later this month.
That combined with data on wholesale inventories and
construction spending could see third-quarter GDP revised up to
a 4.4 percent annual pace from the 3.9 percent rate reported
last month.
"This upward revision implies slightly stronger momentum for
services consumption heading into the fourth quarter, but is of
little significance to our forecast for fourth-quarter GDP
growth," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New
York.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)