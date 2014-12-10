(Adds details, analyst comment, background)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON Dec 10 U.S. economic growth was
likely stronger in the third quarter than previously reported,
according to data on Wednesday that showed spending on services
expanding at a brisk clip.
The Commerce Department's quarterly services survey, or QSS,
showed services outlays increased much more vigorously than the
government had assumed in its second estimate of gross domestic
product published in November.
"This increased services spending suggests there is greater
traction in the economy than was previously assumed and that
despite global growth concerns, domestic demand is exhibiting
solid forward momentum," said Sam Bullard, a senior economist at
Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Economists said the data suggested third-quarter consumer
spending could be raised by at least two-tenths of a percentage
point from a 2.2 percent annual rate when the government
publishes its third estimate later this month.
That combined with data on wholesale inventories and
construction spending could see third-quarter GDP revised up to
at least a 4.6 percent annual pace from the 3.9 percent rate
reported last month.
"This upward revision implies slightly stronger momentum for
services consumption heading into the fourth quarter, but is of
little significance to our forecast for fourth-quarter GDP
growth," said Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New
York.
Fourth-quarter growth estimates are currently converging
around a 2.5 percent pace.
The QSS, which provides a comprehensive count of service
sector revenues, is frequently a source of GDP revisions. It
showed broad-based increases in services spending during the
third quarter, with big gains in healthcare, legal and software.
According to economists, the QSS data showed the government
had underestimated healthcare spending by about $3.8 billion.
With the introduction of President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare restructuring law at the start of this year,
healthcare spending has been particularly tough to estimate.
Growth estimates could shift again on Thursday, with the
release of business inventory data for October, especially if
September's figures are revised.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)