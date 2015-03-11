WASHINGTON, March 11 U.S. economic growth for
the fourth quarter is likely to be revised higher after data on
Wednesday showed a more robust pace of consumer spending than
previously estimated.
The Commerce Department's quarterly services survey, or QSS,
showed consumption, including healthcare spending, increased at
a faster clip than the government had assumed in its second
estimate of gross domestic product published last month.
Economists said the data suggested fourth-quarter consumer
spending could be raised by at least six-tenths of a percentage
point to a 4.9 percent annual rate when the government publishes
its third GDP estimate later this month.
"That would be the strongest quarter for consumption since
2003. A stronger trend for consumption could carry over into the
first quarter, but we want to see the monthly details before
changing our views on first-quarter growth very much," said
Daniel Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
But the QSS also indicated that estimates for the
intellectual property products component of business investment
could be lowered. The government reported last month that
investment in intellectual property products expanded in the
fourth quarter at the fastest pace since the first quarter of
2000.
All told, the QSS suggested fourth-quarter GDP growth could
be raised to a 2.5 percent pace from the 2.2 percent rate
reported last month, Silver said.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)