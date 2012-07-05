July 5 The Institute for Supply Management on Thursday reported its monthly non-manufacturing index for June. A listing of the main ISM non-manufacturing index components follows: June May April March Feb Jan Dec NMI/PMI 52.1 53.7 53.5 56.0 57.3 56.8 53.0 Bus Activity 51.7 55.6 54.6 58.9 62.6 59.5 55.9 New Orders 53.3 55.5 53.5 58.8 61.2 59.4 54.6 Backlog Orders 47.5 53.0 53.0 49.5 53.0 49.5 45.5 New Export Ords 49.5 53.0 58.0 52.5 54.5 56.5 51.0 Inventory Sent 64.5 63.0 61.0 58.5 61.5 58.5 59.5 Imports 53.5 53.0 56.5 56.0 52.0 55.0 54.0 Prices Index 48.9 49.8 53.6 63.9 68.4 63.5 62.0 Employment 52.3 50.8 54.2 56.7 55.7 57.4 49.8 Supplier Delivs 51.0 53.0 51.5 49.5 49.5 51.0 51.5 FORECAST: Reuters' survey of economists expected a median reading of 53.0 in June versus a May reading of 53.7. THE SURVEY: ISM compiles its diffusion index by surveying more than 370 purchasing executives in more than 62 different service industries once a month. The responses reflect the change in the current month compared to the previous month. The non-manufacturing ISM report is seasonally adjusted except for the business activity, new orders, imports, and employment. The ISM non-manufacturing survey was launched in July 1997. FULL TEXT: The text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing Survey can be found on the Internet at the following address: