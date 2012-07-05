July 5 The Institute for Supply Management on
Thursday reported its monthly non-manufacturing index for June.
A listing of the main ISM non-manufacturing index components
follows:
June May April March Feb Jan Dec
NMI/PMI 52.1 53.7 53.5 56.0 57.3 56.8 53.0
Bus Activity 51.7 55.6 54.6 58.9 62.6 59.5 55.9
New Orders 53.3 55.5 53.5 58.8 61.2 59.4 54.6
Backlog Orders 47.5 53.0 53.0 49.5 53.0 49.5 45.5
New Export Ords 49.5 53.0 58.0 52.5 54.5 56.5 51.0
Inventory Sent 64.5 63.0 61.0 58.5 61.5 58.5 59.5
Imports 53.5 53.0 56.5 56.0 52.0 55.0 54.0
Prices Index 48.9 49.8 53.6 63.9 68.4 63.5 62.0
Employment 52.3 50.8 54.2 56.7 55.7 57.4 49.8
Supplier Delivs 51.0 53.0 51.5 49.5 49.5 51.0 51.5
FORECAST:
Reuters' survey of economists expected a median reading of
53.0 in
June versus a May reading of 53.7.
THE SURVEY:
ISM compiles its diffusion index by surveying more than 370
purchasing executives in more than 62 different service
industries
once a month.
The responses reflect the change in the current month
compared to the previous month. The non-manufacturing ISM
report is seasonally adjusted except for the business activity,
new orders, imports, and employment. The ISM
non-manufacturing survey was launched in July 1997.
FULL TEXT:
The text of the Institute for Supply Management's Purchasing
Survey
