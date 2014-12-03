WASHINGTON Dec 3 Most chief executive officers
at U.S. corporations report significant problems in finding
workers with the skills they need, according to a survey
released on Wednesday.
Among rich countries, the United States is a relative
laggard when it comes to educating its youth, especially in
skills like math, which is seen as vital in an increasingly
high-tech global economy.
Growth in U.S. college enrollment has also slowed since the
1980s, a factor many economists believe has led to rising income
inequality because the demand for high-skill workers could be
outstripping their supply.
Two business groups, Business Roundtable and Change the
Equation, surveyed 126 companies and found 46 percent saw a
skills shortage as a problem and 6 percent as very problematic.
The rest saw a shortage only somewhat as a problem, or not one
at all.
The survey found about two-fifths of the companies' job
openings required advanced knowledge of science, technology,
engineering and math.
