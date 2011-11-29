WASHINGTON Nov 29 U.S. small businesses
created 55,000 jobs in November but employees worked fewer
hours and earned less money, according to a survey on Tuesday
that highlighted the still weak labor market conditions.
Intuit, a payrolls processing company, said the increase in
small business employment compared to October's upwardly
revised 60,000 count, previously reported as a 30,000 gain.
The survey is based on responses from about 71,000 small
businesses with fewer than 20 employees that use the Intuit
Online Payroll system.
It covered the period from Oct. 24 to Nov. 23.
The average work week for small business employees fell 0.3
percent to 24.9 hours, while the average monthly salary slipped
0.18 percent to $2,637.
"Total compensation is down, part-time workers aren't
getting as many hours, and there are fewer hourly employees who
are working full time," said Susan Woodward, the economist who
helped to develop the survey.
"Overall, this data is the best we could hope for given the
uncertainty of the situation in Europe."
The government will release its closely watched employment
report for November on Friday. Nonfarm payrolls likely
increased 122,000, according to a Reuters survey, after rising
80,000 in October.
The unemployment rate is seen holding at 9.0 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by James Dalgleish)