WASHINGTON Oct 28 The U.S. government plans to
issue data on personal income and spending for September on
Monday even though the government has shut down to brace for
Hurricane Sandy. The Federal Reserve, however, will postpone its
regularly scheduled data.
The Commerce Department will post the monthly report on
consumer spending on its web site at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT), as
regularly scheduled.
In contrast, the Fed said it would wait until the federal
government reopens to release its data, including a weekly
report on selected interest rates and figures on commercial
paper issuance.