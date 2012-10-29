* Consumer spending rises 0.8 pct in September
* Inflation-adjusted spending up 0.4 percent
* Income gains 0.4 percent, real disposable income flat
* Solid gain in spending bodes well for Q4 growth
* Saving rate drops; longer-term spending durability at risk
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 29 U.S. consumer spending rose
solidly in September, putting the economy on a firmer footing
heading into the fourth quarter even though households had to
pull back on saving to fund purchases.
The Commerce Department said on Monday that consumer
spending rose 0.8 percent, the largest increase since February,
after an unrevised 0.5 percent gain in August.
Spending accounts for about 70 percent of U.S. economic
activity and last month's increase offered a strong hand off
from the July-September period to the current quarter.
"The jumping off point, or the base point, is already pretty
high. You have a lot of momentum going into the fourth quarter,"
said Ellen Zentner, a senior U.S. economist at Nomura Securities
in New York.
The rise beat economist's expectations for a 0.6 percent
increase last month. When adjusted for inflation, consumer
spending rose 0.4 percent after edging up 0.1 percent in August.
Bond and currency markets showed little reaction, while the
U.S. stock market was closed as New York braced for a hit from
Hurricane Sandy.
The spending figures were incorporated into last Friday's
report on third-quarter gross domestic product. Consumer
spending increased at a 2 percent annual pace during the quarter
after rising at a 1.5 percent rate in the prior period.
That helped to lift economic growth at a 2 percent pace, an
acceleration from the second quarters' 1.3 percent advance.
The spurt in spending as the quarter ended, which was
concentrated in long-lasting goods such as autos and Apple Inc's
iPhone 5, provides momentum that should help support growth in
the fourth quarter. Some analysts, however, warned that spending
could weaken near year-end if consumers start to worry about the
potential for higher taxes at the start of the year.
The United States faces a so-called fiscal cliff of higher
taxes and lower government spending that could suck $600 billion
out of the economy next year unless lawmakers act.
INCOMES LAGGING
Tepid income growth as the labor market struggles to gain
speed also threatens to undermine spending, which is an even
more important pillar for growth than usual given signs that
businesses are cutting back on investment.
While personal income last month grew 0.4 percent, the most
since March and a step-up from August's 0.1 percent gain, the
amount of money at the disposal of households after inflation
and taxes was flat.
That meant households had to cut back on saving to fund
purchases. The saving rate slipped to 3.3 percent last month,
the lowest since November 2011, from 3.7 percent in August.
"We have only seen two lower readings on the savings rate in
the recovery, which suggests that the consumer has virtually no
cushion to absorb the scheduled tax hikes at the beginning of
2013," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New
York.
Spending last month rose even as households paid 13 cents
per gallon more for gasoline. Spending on durable goods rose
solidly, while outlays for services rebounded 0.2 percent after
declining by the same margin in August.
The rise in gasoline prices kept inflation pressures
somewhat elevated. A price gauge in the report increased 0.4
percent for the second month in a row, taking its gain over the
past 12 months up to 1.7 percent from 1.5 percent in August.
But a core measure that strips out food and energy costs
edged up 0.1 percent for a third straight month, suggesting the
rise in overall inflation will be short-lived.
In the 12 months to September, the core index was up 1.7
percent after rising 1.6 percent in August.
The Federal Reserve has a 2 percent inflation target and the
moderate rise in core inflation should offer comfort to the
central bank, which has been buying $40 billion in
mortgage-backed debt each month in an effort to push borrowing
costs lower and spur faster job growth.