WASHINGTON May 30 U.S. consumer spending fell
for the first time in a year in April, but there are signs
inflation is stirring, with an inflation gauge rising at its
quickest pace since November 2012.
The Commerce Department said on Friday consumer spending
slipped 0.1 percent after rising by a revised 1.0 percent in
March, which was the largest gain since August 2009.
Last month's decline was the first since April last year.
Spending was previously reported to have increased 0.9 percent
in March. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer
spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S.
economic activity, rising 0.2 percent in April.
The decline will probably do little to change expectations
for a sharp rebound in growth in the second quarter after the
economy contracted in the January-March period for the first
time in three years.
Even though demand cooled, inflation is creeping up. A price
index for consumer spending increased 0.2 percent last month
after rising by the same margin in March.
That pushed it up 1.6 percent from a year ago, the largest
gain since November 2012. It had advanced 1.1 percent March.
Excluding food and energy, prices also increased 0.2
percent. They were up 1.4 percent from a year ago. That was the
biggest increase since March last year and followed a 1.2
percent rise in March.
Inflation had been suppressed by weak medical care costs
related to cuts in government spending. That anchor is slipping
away and rising medical care costs together with increasing
rents should lift inflation this year.
Both inflation measures still remain below the Federal
Reserve's 2 percent inflation target. The Fed, which is scaling
back its monthly bond purchases, is not expected to start
raising interest rates until sometime in 2015. It has kept its
benchmark lending rate near zero since December 2008.
