WASHINGTON, March 2 U.S. consumer spending fell
for a second straight month in January, likely as lower gasoline
prices continued to weigh on receipts at service stations.
The Commerce Department said on Monday consumer spending
slipped 0.2 percent after falling 0.3 percent in December.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending,
which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic
activity, dipping 0.1 percent in January.
When adjusted for inflation, consumer spending increased 0.3
percent after December's 0.1 percent dip.
Income increased 0.3 percent after a similar rise in
December. Income at the disposal of households after accounting
for inflation advanced 0.9 percent, the largest increase since
December 2012. The saving rate increased to 5.5 percent, the
highest since December 2012.
Lower gasoline prices continued to put downward pressure on
inflation, with key consumer price gauges slipping further below
the Federal Reserve's 2 percent target.
A price index for consumer spending braked to show a 0.2
percent rise in the 12 months through January, the weakest
reading since October 2009. The personal consumption
expenditures (PCE) price index had increased 0.8 percent in
December.
Excluding food and energy, the so-called core PCE price
index increased 1.3 percent in the 12 months through January.
