WASHINGTON, March 18 U.S. housing starts fell
for a third straight month in February, but a rebound in
building permits offered some hope for the housing market as it
struggles to emerge from a soft patch.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday groundbreaking
slipped 0.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of
907,000 units.
That followed January's revised 11.2 percent decline and
suggested underlying weakness in housing activity apart from the
drag of cold weather. January starts were previously reported to
have tumbled 16 percent.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected starts to rise to
a 910,000-unit rate last month.
Groundbreaking plunged 37.5 percent in the Northeast last
month, indicating unusually cold temperatures continued to
dampen housing activity.
That was the biggest drop in more than two years and pushed
starts in the Northeast to their lowest level since November
2012.
Starts also fell 5.5 percent in the West, which was
unaffected by severe weather. The weather explanation for the
weak housing data is challenged by a 7.3 percent rise in starts
in the South and a 34.5 percent jump in the Midwest.
Housing started losing momentum last summer, with sales
falling after a run-up in mortgage rates.
While mortgage rates have dropped a bit and the weather is
starting to warm up, housing will probably take a while to
regain strength as high prices and a shortage of homes on the
market keep out potential buyers.
A report on Monday showed homebuilders were a bit optimistic
in March but downbeat about sales over the next six months.
Builders were also worried about shortages of lots and skilled
labor, and rising prices for materials.
Groundbreaking for single-family homes, the largest segment
of the market, rose 0.3 percent to a 583,000-unit pace last
month. Starts for the volatile multi-family homes segment fell
1.2 percent to a 324,000-unit rate.
Permits to build homes increased 7.7 percent in February to
a 1.02 million-unit pace. Permits for single-family homes fell
1.8 percent. Multifamily sector permits surged 24.3 percent.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)