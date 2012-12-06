WASHINGTON, Dec. 6 - The U.S. Treasury Department on
Thursday said a net $1.8 billion of government securities were
reconstituted in November.
Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of
Securities, or STRIPS, are created by separating the interest
coupon from the principal payment. The coupon and principal can
also be rejoined, or reconstituted.
The Treasury said $9.33 trillion in securities were eligible
for stripping in November. Of the total, $193.27 billion were
held in stripped form on Nov. 30 compared with $195.04 billion
at the end of the prior month.