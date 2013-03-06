BRIEF-Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system amid improving asset quality and steady profitability
WASHINGTON, March 6 The U.S. Treasury Department on Wednesday said a net $6.68 billion of government securities were stripped in February.
Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of Securities, or STRIPS, are created by separating the interest coupon from the principal payment. The coupon and principal can also be rejoined, or reconstituted.
The Treasury said $9.559 trillion in securities were eligible for stripping in February. Of the total, $200.875 billion were held in stripped form on Feb. 29, compared with $194.196 billion at the end of the prior month.
* Moody's maintains stable outlook on the Spanish banking system amid improving asset quality and steady profitability
LONDON, June 1 British house prices fell for a third consecutive month in May for the first time since 2009, according to a survey on Thursday that underlines the housing market's slowdown since last year's Brexit vote.