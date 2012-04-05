WASHINGTON, April 5 The U.S. Treasury Department
said on Thursday that a net $815.9 million of government
securities were stripped in March.
Separate Trading of Registered Interest and Principal of
Securities, or STRIPS, are created by separating the interest
coupon from the principal payment. The coupon and principal can
also be rejoined, or reconstituted.
The Treasury said $8.593 trillion in securities were
eligible for stripping in March. Of the total, $195.92 billion
were held in stripped form on March 31, compared with $195.11
billion at the end of the prior month.