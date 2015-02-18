NEW YORK Feb 18 More U.S. students continued to
borrow larger sums for their college education last year,
according to data from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York,
while total student loan balances tripled over the last decade.
At 43 million, the number of student borrowers jumped 92
percent from 2004 to 2014, while their average balances climbed
74 percent, according to New York Fed researchers. The average
balance was some $27,000.
While the 2007-2009 recession depressed other forms of
household debt, Americans continued to borrow for education,
with student loans now worth almost $1.2 trillion. Since 2010,
student loans have been the second largest form of household
debt after mortgages.
Student loan balances have grown at an average annualized
rate of 13 percent over the last decade as more Americans
entered college and graduate programs, and stayed there longer.
Also contributing to the rise, loans for parents have become
more available while the overall cost of education has risen.
About one-third of the debt is held by borrowers between
ages 20 and 29, another one-third was held by those in their
thirties, and the rest by those 40 years and older, according to
the New York Fed.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)