CHICAGO, Sept 29 The Obama administration on
Monday said the country's giant load of student loan debt would
not lead to a "meltdown" but warned that too many Americans were
being held back by their college borrowing.
In a speech before a group of economists, Treasury Deputy
Secretary Sarah Bloom Raskin noted that borrowing for higher
education is higher in America than anywhere else in the world.
The country currently has about $1.1. trillion in outstanding
college loans and delinquency rates have risen in recent years.
"This sobering reality has consequences not just for the
individual student carrying large student debt, but for the
economy as a whole," Raskin said in remarks prepared for
delivery to the National Association for Business Economics.
Still, Raskin said most borrowers are current on their bills
and the increase in borrowing represented an investment in human
capital.
"None of us now expects a student loan meltdown because
there is a great deal of integrity and stability in the student
loan market," she said.
Although the speech was slated as the Treasury's take on how
student loans affect the wider economy, Raskin said there was a
lack of clear data for making an assessment.
Echoing an ongoing message from the administration, she said
government needs to do a better job letting people know about
their repayment options, which have expanded in recent years.
