By Paige Gance
| WASHINGTON, July 9
teenagers is off to a pretty good start, a sign the recovery in
America's labor market is increasingly reaching the youngest
workers.
Employers hired just under a million workers aged 16 to 19
in May and June, according to Labor Department data.
That's just shy of what they added to their payrolls in the
same two months of 2012, which was by far the best summer for
teen employment since the 2007-09 recession.
U.S. teen employment was hard hit by the recession and
remains depressed. But this summer is shaping up positively for
the legions of young people who flip burgers and fold clothes
while school is out.
"These remain some of the strongest summer employment
figures we have seen since the recession began," said John
Challenger, chief executive of consulting firm Challenger, Gray
& Christmas, which tracks employment trends.
Recessions hit younger workers particularly hard, as
recently unemployed older workers with more experience settle
for lower-wage jobs usually given to teens and young adults.
Teen employment began to tick up after the recession began
in late 2007, reaching a record high at more than 27 percent in
October 2010. The rate has come down since then, but at a
seasonally adjusted 24 percent in June, it remains elevated
compared to pre-recession levels.
Overall employment growth has picked up since early 2012.
Employers added 195,000 new jobs last month, in line with
consistent gains throughout the past year.
However, the decline in traditional retail settings has
hampered the rebound in teen employment.
"As more and more Americans flock to the Internet for their
shopping needs, traditional brick and mortar stores are seeing
traffic decline along with the need for extra summer employees,"
said Challenger.