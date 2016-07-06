WASHINGTON, July 6 The U.S. trade deficit
widened more than expected in May as rising oil prices helped to
push up the import bill and exports remained constrained by the
lingering effects of a strong dollar.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the trade gap
increased 10.1 percent to $41.1 billion. April's trade deficit
was unrevised at $37.4 billion.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit
rising to $40.0 billion in May. When adjusted for inflation, the
deficit increased to $61.1 billion from $57.5 billion in April.
Despite the increase, the inflation-adjusted trade deficit
in April and May remained below the average for the first
quarter, suggesting that trade was on track to make a modest
contribution to gross domestic product in the April-June period.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve is currently forecasting
second-quarter GDP rising at a 2.6 percent annualized rate. The
economy grew at a 1.1 percent pace in the first quarter.
The dollar's sharp rally against the currencies of the
United States' main trading partners between June 2014 and
December 2015 has undercut export growth.
With the dollar weakening this year on a trade-weighted
basis, some of the drag on exports had started to fade. An
Institute for Supply Management survey on Friday showed
manufacturers reported an increase in new export orders in May
for four straight months.
But the dollar has been regaining strength in the wake of
last month's British referendum to leave the European Union and
economists say this could renew pressure on exports.
In May, exports of goods slipped 0.2 percent to $119.8
billion. Overall exports of goods and services dipped 0.2
percent to $182.4 billion. Exports of capital goods, automobiles
and consumer goods fell.
But industrial supplies and food increased in May.
Exports to the European Union fell 4.2 percent, with exports
to the United Kingdom plummeting 15.6 percent. Goods shipped to
Canada and Mexico, the United States' main trading partners,
also declined in May. China also bought fewer U.S.-made goods in
May, with exports to that country falling 1.7 percent.
Imports of goods increased 1.9 percent to $182.1 billion in
May, with higher oil prices accounting for part of the rise. Oil
prices averaged $34.19 per barrel in May, the highest since
December, up from $29.48 in April.
The $4.71 increase in the average oil price in May from
April was the biggest in five years. Despite the oil price
increase, the petroleum trade deficit was the smallest since
February 1999 as the country depends less on foreign oil.
May's increase in imports also suggested a pick-up in
domestic demand. Imports of industrial supplies, automobiles and
consumer goods increased in May. Food imports also rose.
Imports from China surged 13.8 percent as cellphone imports
rose. With exports falling, the politically sensitive U.S.-China
trade deficit jumped 19.4 percent to $29.0 billion in May.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)